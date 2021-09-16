Aldi Says Its Caterpillar Cake No Cookie-Cutter Copy Of M&S'

By Joanne Faulkner (September 16, 2021, 6:21 PM BST) -- Aldi hit back against Marks & Spencer in their High Court caterpillar cake-off, arguing that the rival supermarket chain did not invent the concept of the insect-themed milk-chocolate creation the discounter is accused of copying. German discount store Aldi said in its Sept. 10 defense that the original idea for novelty children's caterpillar cakes did not originate from Marks & Spencer PLC. Similar treats appeared in cookery books prior to the launch of Colin the Caterpillar at M&S, the defense reads. Many other brands of caterpillar cakes have also appeared on supermarket shelves since approximately 2011, Aldi Stores Ltd. said. These are made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS