Contractor Sued For £4.8M Bill Over Grenfell-Style Cladding

By Joanne Faulkner (September 20, 2021, 5:33 PM BST) -- House building giant Taylor Wimpey sued a contractor to recoup almost £5 million it has ponied up to remove Grenfell-style cladding from six tower blocks that do not meet statutory fire-safety standards. Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd. accused contractor Tamdown Group Ltd. of designing and building apartments with huge flaws uncovered in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell fire in London that killed 72 people. The company has agreed to fund repairworks for the 174 apartment owners who have found themselves living in homes that fail safety regulations, the newly public Sept. 8 High Court claim reads. Taylor Wimpey says it should...

