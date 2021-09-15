NY Judge Preserves Trucker's Fraud Claim Against CBD Co.

By Katryna Perera (September 15, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a racketeering claim filed by a trucker against a CBD company that he says cost him his job when he failed a drug test after sampling its product, but the suit's state-fraud claim has been preserved. Tuesday's decision and order from U.S. District Judge Jonathan W. Feldman came after he issued an order in August in which he determined — without explanation — that a civil claim for damages brought under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by plaintiffs Douglas J. Horn and Cindy Horn "must be dismissed as a matter of law."...

