We Must Fight The Phantom Threat Of Texas' Abortion Law

By Anthony Sebok (September 15, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- No one likes to be sued — especially if one thinks she has done nothing wrong, and that the other side is just using the legal system to harass innocent citizens. If Roe v. Wade is the law of the land — and it is today — it is hard not to see Texas S.B. 8 as anything but a form of legalized harassment of Texans who follow the law by helping pregnant women secure the medical care guaranteed to them under the U.S. Constitution. What makes S.B. 8 unique is that it allows the state of Texas to put distance...

