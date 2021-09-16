Indiana Hospital Must Face Suit Over Contractor's Surgery

By Jonathan Capriel (September 16, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court said a hospital can't get out of a proposed lawsuit by a patient who claims he suffered a botched gallbladder removal, finding the hospital didn't clearly tell the patient that the operating surgeon wasn't an employee of the facility. The three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed the trial court's denial of a summary judgment motion posed by the hospital, saying there is a factual dispute over whether the surgeon was an "apparent agent" of the hospital. Patient Amer Newlin's malpractice suit claims the hospital is vicariously liable for the actions of a surgeon, an independent contractor, because Newlin...

