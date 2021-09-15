Littler Settles Dispute Over Allegedly Filched Copyrights

By Britain Eakin (September 15, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Employment law powerhouse Littler Mendelson and the Center for Workplace Compliance have settled their dispute over allegations that Littler stole 2,100 pages of proprietary material from CWC to use to its own advantage. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga agreed to permanently dismiss the claims and counterclaims in the case following a joint stipulation from the parties on Sept. 9 that they had settled their dispute. CWC, a national association that advises employers on workplace law, lodged its suit in November 2020 alleging that Littler stole 253 copyrighted works — including legal articles, presentations and memoranda intended...

