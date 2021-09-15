3rd Circ. Remands WR Grace Ch. 11 Insurer Liability Query

By Vince Sullivan (September 15, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday remanded a case involving insurers of the reorganized W.R. Grace & Co. and whether they can be held liable for asbestos injuries incurred by workers at the company's Montana asbestos mining facility. In its decision, the three-judge panel vacated a Delaware bankruptcy judge's prior opinion on issues surrounding the applicability of a liability shield for insurers Continental Casualty Co. and Transportation Insurance Co., saying the lower court did not properly apply an analysis framework to determine the nature of the services provided by the insurers to the company. U.S. Circuit Judge Julio M. Fuentes said...

