Former Mass. Ethics Chair Gets 15 Mos. For Fraud Spree

By Brian Dowling (September 15, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts lawmaker who chaired the state's House Ethics Committee was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison for stealing campaign funds, lying to banks for loans and filing false tax returns. U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel said the more than two dozen letters from family and friends detailing all the good former State Rep. David M. Nangle did for them and other constituents over his two decades in office can't be the sole basis for determining a sentence. "I am persuaded by these letters that Mr. Nangle is a good, general and faithful man," the judge said. "The sentence...

