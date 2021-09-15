Nelson Mullins Moves To Nix Suit Over Improper Fees

By Nathan Hale (September 15, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP argued Wednesday that a complaint alleging it was improperly paid thousands of dollars in legal fees to represent a company founder's former colleagues in litigation against him fails to show that a Florida federal court has authority to hear the case. In its motion to dismiss, the law firm said that plaintiff Mathew Inskeep did not raise a claim under federal law and also argued his complaint did not establish diversity jurisdiction, which the firm contends does not exist because all the parties are actually citizens of Florida. Inskeep, who founded Baccus Global LLC in...

