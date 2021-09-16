Day Care Asks 7th Circ. To Revive COVID-19 Coverage Bid

By Melissa Angell (September 16, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Chicago day care center asked the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to revive its lawsuit seeking coverage for pandemic-related business interruption losses, arguing that a lower court misconstrued a provision in its insurance policy to only cover structural damage to property. Green Beginnings LLC said in a 66-page filing that the presence of COVID-19 at its day care facility caused harm, loss and damage to its insured property and that its insurer, West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., should be on the hook for its pandemic-related losses. Green Beginnings further alleged that its insured premises encountered a direct physical loss as a...

