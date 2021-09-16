Investor Class Certified In TD Ameritrade Contract Action

By Katryna Perera (September 16, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge granted class certification on Wednesday to a group of consumers who sued TD Ameritrade, alleging that a brokerage firm it acquired in 2017 improperly issued substitute payments rather than dividends to customers, which deprived them of a lower tax rate. Annette Bartle initiated the case in Missouri state court in January 2020, before the case was transferred to the Western District of Missouri. She filed breach-of-contract and unjust-enrichment claims against TD Ameritrade on behalf of herself and other members of the proposed class who also had accounts with Scottrade Inc., according to court documents. Bartle contends that...

