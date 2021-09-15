Conservatives Seek Biden Document Info At Del. High Court

By Jeff Montgomery (September 15, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Two conservative groups told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday that they have a right to know the terms of President Joe Biden's gift of his extensive Senate records to the University of Delaware. The appeal by Judicial Watch Inc. and The Daily Caller News Foundation prompted a rare round of questioning from every one of the five appellate jurists hearing the challenge to a Superior Court ruling in January upholding the university's denial of access to the archive. Biden specified that the 30-year accumulation of documents must remain private until two years after he retires from public life. But that requirement...

