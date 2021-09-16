Insurer Fights Landscaper Defense For Human Trafficking Suit

By Shawn Rice (September 16, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania landscaping company can't tap into coverage for a suit alleging a violent human trafficking scheme for migrant labor, according to MMG Insurance Co.'s federal court suit, as the policy bars coverage for the type of expected and intended harm alleged. Three migrant workers accuse Schmidt Landscaping Inc., its owners Gary and Therese Schmidt and their employee Alejandro Bravo Correa Sr. of horrific violence, which included shocking the workers with live electrical wires and driving landscaping machines into them, according to the insurer's filing Wednesday. MMG Insurance, based in Portland, Maine, said the migrant workers' allegations show Schmidt Landscaping's scheme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS