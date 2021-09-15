Perkins Coie Atty Defended After Report Of Indictment Threat

By Dave Simpson (September 15, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann said Wednesday he has not committed any crime after The New York Times reported that John Durham, the special counsel scrutinizing the FBI's 2016 investigation into Trump-Russia ties, plans to seek his indictment for allegedly making a false statement to the FBI. Sussmann, whose practice at Perkins Coie LLP includes privacy law, white collar and national security, represented the Democratic National Committee in relation to Russia's hacking of its servers in the lead-up to the 2016 general election. According to the Times' report, Durham is looking into whether Sussmann lied to then-top FBI attorney...

