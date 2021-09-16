FCA Urged To Act Over Delay In Biz Insurance Payouts

By Martin Croucher (September 16, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- One in three businesses is still waiting for any form of payment, almost a year after the finance watchdog won a landmark insurance court case on behalf of 370,000 policyholders denied cover for closures during the coronavirus lockdowns, the latest figures show. Insurers have paid out £1 billion ($1.4 billion) since January to businesses hit by closure, figures from the FCA show — but one in three is still waiting for any form of payment. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) According to data released by the Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday, insurers have paid out £1 billion ($1.4 billion) since January in claims to...

