Watchdogs Push Plan To Share More Pensions Data

By Irene Madongo (September 16, 2021, 6:20 PM BST) -- British financial services authorities proposed Thursday requiring pension schemes to disclose more information about the performance of their investments, in a move aimed at bolstering competition in the sector. The Pensions Regulator and Financial Conduct Authority published a joint discussion paper proposing a common framework for measuring the so-called value for money in defined contribution pension schemes. The paper looks at what a common framework should look like. The watchdogs want one that considers value in light of investment performance, customer service, scheme oversight and costs and charges. Pete Glancy, head of policy at Scottish Widows, said presently some DC pension schemes...

