ECJ Upholds EU Crackdown On Belgian Tax Breaks

By Matt Thompson (September 16, 2021, 8:52 AM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice ruled Thursday that the European Commission was correct to find a Belgian regime of tax breaks to multinationals amounted to illegal state aid, overturning a lower court's decision. The ECJ's ruling reversed an EU General Court decision in February that the advance tax rulings granted to some large companies under Belgium's so-called excess profits scheme weren't systematic and therefore didn't violate EU rules against unfair state aid. The ECJ said the commission's selection of companies that used the scheme was sufficient to demonstrate that the scheme was systematic. The case has now been referred to the general...

