Top UK Court To Hear £118M HSBC Ponzi Scheme Case

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 16, 2021, 1:26 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court has agreed to hear an attempt by Stanford International Bank to revive a £118 million ($163 million) lawsuit against HSBC over a $7 billion, decades-long Ponzi scheme orchestrated by the Antiguan bank's former owner. Britain's highest court has agreed to hear Stanford International's challenge to a ruling that cut down its £118 million ($163 million) lawsuit against HSBC to just £2.4 million. (iStock) The Supreme Court said on Thursday that it agreed in July to hear Stanford's challenge to a ruling that cut down its lawsuit against HSBC PLC to just £2.4 million. Stanford had not actually lost...

