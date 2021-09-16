ECJ Tells UK Supreme Court Software Downloads Are 'Goods'

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 16, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that software supplied to customers electronically counts as "goods" for the purposes of a law governing independent sales agents, a decision that could have significant implications for resellers. The preliminary ruling by the European Court of Justice came at the request of the U.K. Supreme Court in a case brought by a British software sales consultant against a subsidiary of Silicon Valley giant Broadcom, Computer Associates UK Ltd. "A copy of computer software...supplied to a principal's customers electronically, and not on any tangible medium, constitutes 'goods' within the meaning of Article 1(2) of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS