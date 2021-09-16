Top UK Court Won't Hear Oil Execs' $339M Fraud Challenge

By Christopher Crosby (September 16, 2021, 3:13 PM BST) -- A crude oil company's $339 million ($468 million) conspiracy and fraud suit lawsuit against two former executives will proceed in England after the country's highest court said on Thursday that it will not hear the case. The U.K. Supreme Court denied Peter Bosworth and Colin Hurley permission to challenge a ruling by a lower court that the claims brought against them by Alta Trading UK Ltd. and three other Arcadia companies must be heard in the English courts. The decision means that the substance of Arcadia's fraud lawsuit against Bosworth, its former chief executive, and Hurley, Arcadia's ex-financial chief, will proceed to trial. The men...

