UK's Top Court Won't Hear Bank's Challenge To Tax Rule

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 16, 2021, 7:07 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court has refused to hear a case brought by two Irish banks over deductions claimed against interest expenses paid by their British branches, the court said Thursday. The two banks — which became insolvent in the wake of the worldwide 2007-2008 financial crisis — are registered in the Republic of Ireland but carried on business through branches in the United Kingdom, according to court documents. Their grounds of appeal were not immediately available. The court said Thursday it would not hear the case because it didn't raise an arguable legal question. During their prior years of operation, the...

