McKool Smith Hires Calif. Entertainment Litigator

By Emma Cueto (September 16, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-based entertainment litigator has joined litigation boutique McKool Smith as a principal, the firm announced Thursday. Jeffery McFarland, whose clients include major studios, video game publishers, independent production companies, talent agencies, actors, and directors, joins the firm after a year at McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Prior to that, he worked at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. "We have been involved in a number of high-profile disputes in the entertainment sector, including our successful trial win on behalf of Quincy Jones against the Michael Jackson estate," David Sochia, managing principal of McKool Smith, said in a statement. "Jeff's...

