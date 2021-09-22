Medical Manufacturer Accuses Constructors Of Contamination

By Silvia Martelli (September 22, 2021, 4:11 PM BST) -- A pharmaceutical company has accused a contractor and a construction company of violating strict contamination rules as they were doing work on one of its buildings. Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. told the High Court in a Sept. 3 claim, which has just been made public, that Imperial Ductwork Services Ltd., the maker and installer of ventilation systems, was negligent when it contaminated an area that was required to remain sterile at all times for the production of medical products while doing construction work. Bio Products Laboratory, which makes medicinal products from human plasma, hired The Austin Company of UK Ltd. in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS