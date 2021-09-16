The Perkins Coie Cyber Expert Accused Of Misleading The FBI

By Andrew Strickler (September 16, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Michael A. Sussmann, a former Perkins Coie LLP partner and former federal prosecutor, is facing a federal charge of lying to the FBI. Sussmann was indicted by a District of Columbia grand jury on Thursday on a charge of falsely telling the FBI he was coming forward with information before the 2016 presidential election on his own behalf rather than for a client. Sussmann resigned from Perkins Coie the same day the indictment was handed down. Counsel for Sussmann has insisted he has committed no crime. Sussmann, who was a former counsel to the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign,...

