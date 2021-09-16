Trulieve Seeks Exit From Noncompete Row Over Exec Hiring

By Katryna Perera (September 16, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve has asked a state judge to toss allegations that it interfered in a contractual relationship when it hired a communications director from a rival company, saying the plaintiff had failed to state a proper claim. The motion asks that Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Trulieve Inc. and the count of tortious interference with a contractual or business relationship be dismissed from the suit with prejudice. Trulieve was named a defendant alongside the communications director, Meaghan Kelly, in a suit last month from medical cannabis company Surterra Holdings Inc. Surterra said in a complaint that Kelly, a former senior manager...

