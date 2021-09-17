Polish Pharma Co. Gets Arbitration Bid OK'd In IP Fight

By Caroline Simson (September 17, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina judge has signed off on a bid by a Polish pharmaceuticals manufacturer to force arbitration in Switzerland of a dispute over trade secrets relating to a muscle relaxant, rejecting an argument that the company had waived arbitration by seeking an injunction first. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. on Thursday denied the motion by a U.S. company, Kartha Pharmaceuticals Inc., seeking to bar Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Polpharma SA from pursuing the arbitration, saying it didn't matter that the Polish company had asked a court for an injunction barring Kartha from disclosing or using the trade secrets before kicking...

