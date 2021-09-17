Med Mal Suit Tossed Over Failure To Tell Bankruptcy Court

By Mike Curley (September 17, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. appeals court has thrown out a malpractice suit by a woman who alleges her doctor botched an abdominal surgery, finding it can't go forward after the woman failed to disclose the possibility of a suit when she went through bankruptcy. In an opinion filed Thursday, a three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Melinda Dennis's suit against Patrick G. Jackson and Georgetown University Hospital, saying the trial court was right to find that her nondisclosure blocked the case. According to court documents, Dennis underwent the surgery in October 2012, but days later had multiple problems relating to the procedure, requiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS