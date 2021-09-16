Trademark Scammer Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison

By Bill Donahue (September 16, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge handed down a four-year prison sentence Wednesday to a man who defrauded thousands of trademark owners by mailing scam letters that demanded phony government fees. Viktors Suhorukovs, 37, a citizen of Latvia, was also ordered to pay more than $4.5 million in restitution over the scheme, in which he mailed letters from a "Patent and Trademark Office" requesting payment for nonexistent services. Federal prosecutors say more than 2,900 trademark owners fell victim to those letters, with many believing they were dealing with the actual U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. "Trademark filing scams are a growing international problem, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS