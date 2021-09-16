9th Circ. Blocks EPA Water Permit For Large Idaho Farms

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 16, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday struck down a Clean Water Act permit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had approved for large farms in Idaho, finding the agency failed to implement monitoring requirements to ensure farms would live up pollution standards. While the permit, issued for concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, mostly prohibits discharges of pollutants beyond the farms, there's no mechanism to keep track of whether the places are actually complying, the unanimous three-judge panel said. Siding with Food & Water Watch and Snake River Waterkeeper, the panel vacated the permit and told the EPA to try again....

