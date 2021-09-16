China Makes Bid To Join Pacific Trade Pact Once Led By US

By Alyssa Aquino (September 16, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- China asked Thursday to join a regional trade pact once championed by the U.S. as a means to check Beijing's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao submitted a formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, to New Zealand, the administrative hub for the pact. The U.S. is not a party to the agreement. Beijing announced its request through a brief notice on the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's website. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not respond to requests for comment. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told...

