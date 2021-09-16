Pot Giant Acreage Sells Oregon Dispensary Chain For $6.5M

By Katryna Perera (September 16, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Multistate cannabis operator Acreage Holdings Inc. announced Thursday it had entered an agreement to sell all four of its remaining Oregon retail dispensaries branded as Cannabliss & Co. for $6.5 million to Chalice Brands Ltd., another cannabis company. According to the press release, this transaction will complete the sale of Acreage's operations in Oregon. The press release states that under the terms of the agreement, Acreage will sell the retail stores for a $250,000 cash payment at the time of singing and a 10-month secured promissory note for $6.25 million with a 6% interest rate for the first five months and...

