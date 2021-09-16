SEC Settles With Calif. School District Over $28M Bond Sale

By Dean Seal (September 16, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that a San Diego County school district and its former chief financial officer have agreed to settle claims that they lied to investors in a $28 million municipal bond offering. The agency alleges that the Sweetwater Union High School District in California and its ex-CFO, Karen Michel, gave bond investors misleading budget projections concealing the fact that the district's finances "were severely strained." Sweetwater and Michel allegedly represented that the district would be able to cover its costs and close the year with $19.5 million in its general fund, only to later reveal...

