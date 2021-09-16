Laborers Say Va. Hemp Co. Stiffed Them Of Wages, Expenses

By Sam Reisman (September 16, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A group of five Mexican laborers alleged in a federal Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit filed Thursday that a Virginia hemp company cheated them out of wages and expenses and then wrongfully terminated them from work during the 2020 season. The workers claim that they were brought in to work at Virginia's East Coast Hemp Co. LLC as seasonal employees under the H-2A temporary visa program but worked longer weeks and received lower wages than what they had agreed to before being fired on baseless charges. The complaint alleges that the company manager and named co-defendant, Chris Simpson, fired the workers...

