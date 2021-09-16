Netflix Hit With IP Suit Over Nativity Art In Dolly Parton Film

By Lauren Berg (September 16, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Warner Bros. film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" that streamed on Netflix last year featured a design company's copyrighted decorative Nativity scene without permission, according to an infringement suit filed Thursday in Michigan federal court. The Winfield Collection, maker of design patterns and cut-out yard displays, said the Warner Bros. film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" that was streamed on Netflix (top) used its copyrighted decorative Nativity scene (bottom) without permission. The Winfield Collection, a Michigan-based company that sells design patterns and cut-out yard displays, said its design for a silhouette cut-out Nativity scene — also called a...

