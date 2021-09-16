Patient Says Removal Of Ethicon Mesh Didn't Tip Her To Injury

By Matthew Santoni (September 16, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman didn't connect the dots between a painful, pinching sensation and an Ethicon hernia mesh, even though her surgeon told her it "didn't work" in 2008, so the clock didn't start ticking on when she could sue the company, her attorney told a Pittsburgh federal judge Thursday. As a layperson, Nancy Yelinek didn't realize she'd even had a hernia mesh put in five months earlier, let alone that its alleged defect was the cause of her injury after a different surgeon removed it and told her it did not work, said Benjamin Kelly of Friday & Cox, representing Yelinek....

