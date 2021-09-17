Pot Grower Says Careless Cigarette Toss Caused $40M Fire

By Sarah Jarvis (September 17, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A marijuana grower has accused an agricultural product maker of causing more than $40 million in damages when its employee who was on site for a product training improperly discarded a cigarette and caused a structure fire, according to a suit recently removed to federal court. The suit, originally filed in a California state court July 12 and removed to the Northern District of California on Thursday, levels one count of negligence against Tennessee-based Bouldin & Lawson LLC, Bouldin Corp. and its "employee/independent contractor" Andrew D. Crawford. Plaintiff Greenfield Prop Owner II LLC said it had purchased a potting machine from...

