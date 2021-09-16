Ohio Cuts $808M Opioid Distributor Deal Plus $42M Legal Fee

By Dave Simpson (September 16, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The nation's three largest drug distributors struck an $808 million deal with Ohio, and agreed to pay $42.4 million in legal fees and implement reforms, to end the Buckeye State's claims in opioid litigation in relation to an upcoming nationwide settlement, the state attorney general announced Thursday. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that the deal with Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson Corp. is better than the national settlement, because it includes the legal fees. Ohio used in-house counsel and outside attorneys during the litigation, according to an Ohio Attorney General's Office spokesperson. "With this resolution, we have some...

