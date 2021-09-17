3 Firms Win $1.3M In Fees From Zynerba CBD Gel Settlement

By Katryna Perera (September 17, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted final approval for an award of $1.3 million in fees to attorneys from Pomerantz LLP, the Rosen Law Firm and Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC for securing a $4 million settlement on behalf of investors in CBD drugmaker Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. In addition to approving the fees, U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro on Tuesday also greenlighted $37,259.11 for reimbursement of litigation expenses and an award of $7,500 to each lead plaintiff. Judge Alejandro approved the settlement deal in May after the plaintiffs told her that Zynerba's insurer would pay the settlement sum and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS