Florida Governor Appoints 8 Circuit, 13 County Judges

By Matt Perez (September 17, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced the appointment of 21 judges to five circuits and 10 county courts, with nine filling new vacancies created by the Florida Legislature. DeSantis on Thursday made seven additions to the Fourth, Ninth, Eleventh, Fifteenth and Eighteenth Judicial Circuits, as well as 13 in Citrus, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk and St. Johns County Courts. On Friday, DeSantis made his 21st appointment, adding a third judge to the Ninth Circuit. Florida circuit and county judges who fill a midterm vacancy serve at least one year before running in an election for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS