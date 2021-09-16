Quinn Emanuel Gets $185M Fee From $3.7B Win In ACA Suits

By Dave Simpson (September 16, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge on Thursday granted Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's request for $185 million in fees stemming from two class actions against the federal government over so-called risk corridor payments under the Affordable Care Act, which resulted in a nearly $3.7 billion total win. Quinn Emanuel's request for nearly $185 million in attorney fees for its work on Affordable Care Act class actions was approved by a judge on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Judge Kathryn C. Davis said that despite the "at times hyperbolic" motions for fees, the law firm did show "foresight" in focusing on...

