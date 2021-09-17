Pro Say: The Tricky Questions Around The Vaccine Mandate

Law360 (September 17, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new vaccine requirements last week in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19's delta variant, potentially affecting as many as 100 million American employees in both the public and private sectors. This Week Ep. 216: The Tricky Questions Around Biden's Vaccine Mandate Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of Pro Say, senior employment reporter Vin Gurrieri walks us through the mandate and how it will affect the workplace. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain...

