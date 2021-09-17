CMA Threatens Action Over Delayed Refunds by Travel Biz

By Silvia Martelli (September 17, 2021, 3:23 PM BST) -- The competition watchdog has threatened to take a British travel agency to court if it keeps delaying refunds of trips canceled because of COVID-19. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that it is concerned that Teletext Holidays has not yet repaid many customers within the 14 days required by the law. Truly Holdings Ltd., the company that operates Teletext, formally agreed in May 2021 to pay all outstanding refunds by the end of August. It also committed to ensure that packages canceled from that moment on would be repaid within two weeks. "It is unacceptable that some package holiday...

