HMRC Scores In Appeal To Tax Soccer Refs' Wages

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 17, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- An appeals court ordered a replay on Friday on a decision finding part-time referees are not employees of a soccer-officiating organization for purposes of income and social security taxes, returning the matter to a tribunal to reassess how much control the group had over them. The English Court of Appeal has handed HM Revenue & Customs a win in its bid to have taxes deducted from lower leagues' soccer referees pay, unraveling a 2020 finding by a tribunal that match officials were akin to contractors. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) The Court of Appeal handed HM Revenue & Customs a win in its...

