Nixon Peabody Expands LA Corporate Group With Of Counsel

By Matt Perez (September 20, 2021, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody continued to expand its West Coast corporate practice with the hiring of Jean Y. Yu as an of counsel on its employee benefits and executive compensation team in Los Angeles. The firm announced on Sept. 15 the addition of Yu, who previously served as a partner at Jackson Lewis PC. "I have had the pleasure of working with Jean previously, and I know she will be a great asset to our colleagues and our clients in key industries that help drive the Southern California economy," the firm's managing partner in Los Angeles, Justin X. Thompson, said in a statement....

