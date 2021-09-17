Miami Courts Restart In-Person Hearings As COVID Declines

By Nathan Hale (September 17, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- State courts in Miami will be resuming in-person trials and hearings Monday, following a two-week moratorium, as community transmission rates of COVID-19 decline after a recent surge, court officials announced Friday. Under the latest guidelines, masks will be required in all Miami-Dade County courthouses and remote court proceedings will still be permitted. The advisory does not differentiate between vaccinated and nonvaccinated persons. The county's civil courthouse in downtown Miami has been closed since July 9 due to structural concerns. The historic 1928 building was ordered shut in response to the findings of an engineer's review prompted by the June 24 collapse...

