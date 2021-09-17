Cash-Strapped Mental Health Clinic Goes From Ch. 11 To Ch. 7

By Rick Archer (September 17, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday granted Connections Community Support Programs Inc.'s request to convert its bankruptcy case to a trustee-supervised Chapter 7 liquidation after hearing the mental health provider no longer has the cash to continue in Chapter 11. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath cut short discussion about where the blame lay for the loss of Connections' access to cash collateral to approve its motion to convert the case, saying it was undisputed the estate would not have the cash to see a Chapter 11 plan through to confirmation. Connections, the largest outpatient drug and mental health...

