Insurers' Bid To Escape Wawa's Virus Suit Meets Skepticism

By Bill Wichert (September 17, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge pushed back Friday on insurance companies' attempt to toss Wawa Inc.'s lawsuit seeking coverage for its COVID-19-related losses, suggesting that he had to accept the convenience store chain's allegations that it suffered physical damage over the insurers' arguments to the contrary. Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky made that point at the start of a video hearing on motions filed by Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and other insurers to dismiss the complaint on the grounds that the Pennsylvania-based Wawa had not suffered property damage to trigger coverage under the companies' policies. The judge pressed Starr...

