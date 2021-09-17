Texas Justices Won't Halt Harris County Mail-In Ballot Plan

By Michelle Casady (September 17, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined conservative activist Dr. Steven Hotze's request to stop Harris County's election administrator from sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to registered voters over the age of 65 ahead of the November local election. Hotze had filed a request for emergency relief with the state's high court Sept. 1, alongside a group of Harris County voters and candidates, bypassing lower courts in an attempt to stop the Harris County elections administrator, Isabel Longoria, from continuing to send out unsolicited applications. The court denied the petition for writ of mandamus Friday without comment. Justice John Phillip Devine...

