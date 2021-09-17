YPF Ordered To Turn Docs Over To Maxus Liquidating Trust

By Rose Krebs (September 17, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday ordered YPF SA to turn documents over to the Maxus liquidating trust in a $14 billion environmental liability suit, rejecting the Argentine energy company's bid to pause a previous court order so they could mount an appeal. In a letter decision, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said he was unswayed by YPF's argument that there are "new legal questions" or "special consequence[s]" warranting a stay so YPF can appeal an August order the company turn over certain records. "I made a factual finding, based on a robust record, that the Project Jazz documents were...

