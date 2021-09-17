EPA Says Trump Maui Ruling Guidance Made Things Worse

By Morgan Conley (September 17, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has retracted the Trump administration's attempt to clarify how to comply with an important U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding groundwater pollution permitting, stating that the proper parties weren't consulted before the guidance reducing clean water protections was issued. The EPA's Office of Water announced Thursday it is rescinding a guidance put out by the Trump administration less than a week before Inauguration Day to preserve "long-standing clean water protections." The revoked guidance offered a narrow view of new permitting required under the Supreme Court's April 2020 decision in County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, in which...

